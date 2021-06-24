Free to Learn Coalition Targets Politics in Schools with Ad Campaign

The Free to Learn Coalition announced Thursday that it launched a seven-figure ad campaign in an attempt to remove “woke curriculum” from schools and called for essential subjects to be taught in schools free of political agendas.

The ad, which will air nationally on cable and in local markets where political agendas have disrupted classroom teachings, calls for schools to focus on the four main subjects of learning — reading, writing, math, and science.

“After a year of virtual learning and having a front-row seat in the classroom, parents are waking up to the increasingly political climate in their children’s schools,” said Alleigh Marré, president of the Free to Learn Coalition.

“As we grow our partnerships with parent and community groups, the Free to Learn Coalition will provide a platform and tailored resources to those ready to take on political activism by school boards and administrators,” Marré added.

The national advertisement — separate from the ads that will be featured in targeted, local markets — highlights several inconsistencies within America’s schools, including the fact that the United States ranks 22nd in reading, writing, math, and science.

“Enough with schools using partisan politics to shape students,” the ad’s narrator stated. “Our kids deserve better.”

Local markets where the advertisement will be aired include New York (Grace Church School), Virginia (Fairfax County Public Schools), and Arizona (Peoria School District).

For more information on projects the Free to Learn Coalition is working on, visit freetolearn.org.

