Donald Trump Mocks Jen Psaki as ‘The Press Secretary with the Extremely Red Hair’

Former President Donald Trump mocked President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, Saturday, calling her “the press secretary with the extremely red hair.”

The former president recalled when Psaki dismissed a question about Space Force, the branch of the military created during his administration.

“She got decimated by everybody when she laughed, because we need Space Force,” Trump said during a campaign rally in Ohio.

Psaki made the mistake of shrugging off a question about Space Force during a press briefing in February.

“Wow, Space Force. It’s the plane of today,” she replied sarcastically to a question from Bloomberg News reporter Josh Wingrove.

Psaki ultimately regretted her choice of words, reaffirming Biden’s support of the Space Force.

“They absolutely have the full support of the Biden administration and we are not revisiting the decision to establish a Space Force,” she said during a subsequent White House press briefing.

Psaki expressed her regret for her flippant comment during an interview with her former boss, David Axelrod, the campaign manager for President Barack Obama.

“I was a week in and I had not spent time with the Space Force yet, and that was a good lesson,” she said.

Psaki said the head of the Space Force sent her a note and a pin after the incident.

“I will always be an advocate for the Space Force,” she said.