Inspectors Deem 72 Florida Condo Units Unsafe, at Risk of Collapse

Inspectors have deemed Condo units in a Kissimmee complex unsafe after finding several walkways at risk of collapsing. The news comes one week after the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, which left at least 18 dead and 145 missing.

According to Osceola County spokesperson Chris Brumbaugh, 72 condos at the Images Condominiums have been deemed unsafe following an inspection, which found that “walkways are in danger of collapse and could represent a threat to the safety of the public”:

“Osceola County acted quickly in the best interest of public safety by declaring the structures unsafe on Wednesday morning, which was an immediate action after it learned of the engineering report performed on behalf of the Condominium Association/management company,” Osceola County spokesman Mark Pino said in a statement to FOX 35 News.

However, Pino suggested the inspection was something planned prior to the tragedy in Surfside.

“I believe it was because of visible signs that led them to contract for that report/service,” Pino said, emphasizing that the danger is not related to the “actual structure of the buildings.”

The county is assisting affected residents in finding temporary housing.

The news comes one week after the partial condo collapse in Surfside, which left at least 18 dead and 145 missing.

Search and rescue operations remain underway, and President Joe Biden is expected to visit the community Thursday.