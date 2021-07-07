Angel Families Want Death Penalty Against Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering 24 Senior Citizens in Texas

An illegal alien accused of murdering 24 elderly Americans should face the death penalty, Angel Families of the suspect’s alleged victims say.

Last month, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot announced that his office will not seek the death penalty against Billy Chemirmir, an illegal alien from Kenya who is accused of murdering 24 elderly Americans in Texas from April 2016 to 2018.

After the announcement, state Rep. Jared Patterson (R) called Creuzot a “coward” for not seeking the death penalty against Chemirmir, warning Dallas, Texas, residents to leave the area out of concern for their safety.

“Let Em Go” @judgecreuzot is a COWARD. Billy Chemirmir murdered two dozen elderly Texans but apparently that’s not enough for the liberal @DallasCountyDAO to pursue the death penalty. Memo to all DalCo residents: You’re not safe! Get out while you can! @cscudder @dallasnews @wfaa — Rep. Jared Patterson (@JaredLPatterson) June 26, 2021

“It’s a pattern we’re seeing in Dallas of lawlessness being acceptable,” Patterson told the Dallas Morning News. “If you are going to murder 18 to 24 people and not get the death penalty, then what are we doing?”

Some of Chemirmir’s alleged victims were killed in Collin County, Texas, giving prosecutors in the neighboring area the ability to try Chemirmir for murder and seek the death penalty after he is tried in Dallas County.

According to the Dallas Morning News, some Angel Families want Chemirmir tried in Collin County so that he can face the death penalty, a punishment they say he deserves:

Robert MacPhee, whose mother, Carolyn MacPhee, was killed at her home in Plano in December 2017, said Creuzot’s decision didn’t surprise him. … MacPhee said that he wasn’t sure whether life in a prison cell or execution would be a worse punishment but that he didn’t want taxpayers to pay to keep Chemirmir alive for the rest of his natural life. “He deserves the death penalty,” he said. “If he doesn’t deserve it, gosh, I don’t know who else does.”

The Collin County District Attorney’s Office has not stated whether or not they will prosecute Chemirmir because the case in Dallas County is pending.

Chermirmir’s 24 alleged victims include:

83-year-old Leah Corken

82-year-old Juanita Purdy

88-year-old Mary Brooks

84-year-old Minnie Campbell

82-year-old Ann Conklin

75-year-old Rosemary Curtis

85-year-old Norma French

92-year-old Doris Gleason

81-year-old Lu Thi Harris

81-year-old Carolyn MacPhee

81-year-old Miriam Nelson

91-year-old Phyllis Payne

94-year-old Phoebe Perry

80-year-old Martha Williams

82-year-old Joyce Abramowitz

87-year-old Glenna Day

89-year-old Solomon Spring

90-year-old Doris Wasserman

86-year-old Margaret White

79-year-old Diana Delahunty

93-year-old Mamie Dell Miya

86-year-old Catherine Probst Sinclair

90-year-old Marilyn Bixler

An 81-year-old “Jane Doe”

Breitbart News exclusively reported that Chemirmir first arrived in the U.S. on a B-2 tourist visa in July 2003. Though Chemirmir was supposed to only temporarily be in the U.S., he overstayed his visa and became an illegal alien who was eligible for deportation.

Rather than being deported, Chemirmir was able to use a loophole in the nation’s legal immigration system, allowing him to obtain a green card after marrying an American citizen. In November 2007, Chemirmir was approved for a green card.

Chemirmir had a criminal record, Breitbart News exclusively learned, including convictions for drunk driving, trespassing, assault, and obstructing a police officer. Chemirmir is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.