Mitch McConnell: Regaining House, Senate in Midterms Will Check Biden

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), while speaking to the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, said regaining the House of Representatives and Senate will check President Joe Biden and the Democrat’s radical agenda.

During McConnell’s speech, he said the American people would have a “big decision” to make when they head to the polls in the midterm elections next year to decide who has control of the House and the Senate.

“Do they really want a moderate administration or not? If the House and Senate were to return to Republican hands, that doesn’t mean nothing happens,” McConnell stated.

McConnell continued, “What I want you to know is if I become the majority leader again, it’s not for stopping everything. It’s for stopping the worst.”

“It’s for stopping things that fundamentally push the country into a direction that at least my party feels is not a good idea for the country,” the minority leader further explained. “And I could make sure Biden makes his promise … to be a moderate.”

As the Democrats try to keep their majority in the House and Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have the slimmest majority in recent history. Republicans collectively have a good opportunity in the Senate.

Democrats will be defending 14 seats. Republicans are looking to pick off Democrats Sen. Raphael Warnock (GA) and Sen. Mark Kelly (AZ) as some of their top targets.

He added that in the last election, “The American people right now, I think, have given us a 50-50 government.” But he added that the midterm election would be the much-needed “report card” on the Biden administration.

Earlier in the week, during another speech in Kentucky, McConnell gave a stark warning to the Democrats. He said Republicans would be putting up one “hell of a fight” against the far-left’s efforts in passing their radical “infrastructure” plans.