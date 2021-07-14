House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced Wednesday his record-breaking fundraising total for House Republicans in the first six months of the election cycle.

The Republican Leader announced he brought in a record-breaking $43.6 million so far this cycle, in the first six months of 2021, as the Republicans as a whole ramp up to take back the House in the midterms.

This number includes the $16.5 million fundraising haul the leader had raised in the second quarter.

McCarthy’s press release noted that he had also transferred $15 million of his fundraising total to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), in addition to $6.8 million to members that are in competitive districts, so far this cycle.

“Americans across the country are showing they want a new way forward. The Biden-Pelosi agenda has stalled the economic recovery from the pandemic, and increased prices on everyday items costing Americans more of their hard-earned cash,” McCarthy said in a statement.

“Meanwhile, the Biden administration is doing nothing as Russia hacks American companies and China continues to steal our jobs,” McCarthy continued.

“Under a Republican led House we will return our economy to the greatest in the world and ensure every American can get back to work. Better days are ahead, and I look forward to winning back the House majority in November 2022,” the Republican Leader added.

This haul record breaks McCarthy’s previous record of $33.7 million, which he raised through the second quarter of 2019.

In addition, McCarthy shattered the record left by his predecessor, former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), by roughly $10 million. Ryan, while also in the majority, was only able to raise $32.5 million.

Punchbowl News noted in the second quarter, McCarthy saw donations from over 28,000 donors in the second quarter, and over 70,000 donors total that have given him money through the mail and digital fundraising.