The Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the passage of a resolution to oppose the recall against California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, ultimately siding with the Democrats on the effort.

The chamber, which says they serve more than 244,000 businesses in the L.A. country, released a statement following the passage of their resolution saying they oppose the effort because they believe that recalling the Democrat would “lead to a tumultuous and unnecessary interregnum where political wrangling and uncertainty will detract from the state’s economic relief efforts.”

“Recalls were devised to be used with evidence of grave malfeasance and risk to the general public, and during a time when Californians face a wide range of threats to post-pandemic economic recovery,” the L.A. Area Chamber President and CEO Maria Salinas said in a statement following the vote.

Salinas continued, this includes a “resurgence of coronavirus variants, struggles with the state’s power grid, devastating wildfires, and a historic drought, it is irresponsible to distract our officials from the economic recovery which Californians desperately need.”

“The people of California will have the opportunity to choose whether or not the Governor should secure a second term in less than 11 months at the June 7, 2022, primary election and at the general election in 15 months,” Salinas explained. “Los Angeles business leaders call on Governor Newsom to recognize the concerns of individuals whose businesses create jobs, support families, supply industries, and grow the economy,” she concluded.

This month, September 14 was set as the day for a special gubernatorial recall election. In September, the recall will “determine whether Gavin Newsom, Governor of the State of California, shall be recalled and if the majority vote on the question is to recall, to elect a successor.”

For the recall election, the ballots shall ask two questions: “First, should Newsom be removed, yes or no? The second question would be a list of replacement candidates to choose from if a majority of voters cast ballots to remove Newsom,” NPR reported.

Breitbart previously reported, “Newsom will be the second governor in California’s history to face a recall election. The last, Democrat Gray Davis, was recalled in 2003 and replaced by Republican actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger.”