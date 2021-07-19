Larry Elder to Challenge Unusual Exclusion from California Recall

The Associated Press
Joel B. Pollak

Conservative radio host Larry Elder tweeted Monday that he will sue California Secretary of State Shirley Weber over his exclusion from the list of approved candidates over his alleged failure to provide income tax returns — which he says he did.

The final list of candidates vying to replace incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom will be released on July 21.

