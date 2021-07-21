National Journal: ‘Ron Kind Might Be in Trouble’ in 2022

The National Journal came out with a report saying that Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI), who some people are calling “the most vulnerable Democrat,” “might” be in serious trouble during the 2022 midterms.

The report said, “Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind might be in trouble,” The report noted that Kind was tremendously outraised by his opponent Republican Derrick Van Orden, in the last quarter of fundraising. Kind has been constantly “bombarded with negative stories about a business that rents from his properties.”

Breitbart News reported that Van Orden’s second-quarter filing shows he raised more than $750,000, which his campaign touted as the largest amount any Republican challenger across the country raised. Van Orden was also able to raise over 94 percent of his money from individual donors. In comparison, Kind raised 60 percent from “special interest and liberal Washington allies’ PACs,” according to the campaign.

Breitbart News reported on the onslaught of “negative stories” Kind has “been bombarded with”:

Kind has recently gained a lot of attention for a seedy massage parlor that rents space in one of the buildings he owns in Wisconsin. Reports have shown that Kind’s financial disclosure forms show he has taken tens of thousands of dollars in income from renting to the massage parlor known as “Asian Sunny Massage,” previously named “Impression Spa.” The massage parlor had reports showing that the “business” was promoting itself on websites notorious for prostitution advertisements, including RubMaps, AssortList, and BodyRubsMap. RubsMaps was described by USA Today as a review site for illicit spas, where customers look for more than a massage, noting the site is like a “Yelp” for this particular type of business.

Vulnerable Wisconson Democrat Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) has allegedly has made thousands from renting a property to a massage parlor that advertises on multiple websites used for spas to solicit paying for sex, according to a report. https://t.co/WpBdJSaANZ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 28, 2021

In 2020 only won his reelection by two points against Van Orden. Van Orden being a Navy veteran, is looking to have a rematch again next year in the midterms.

“Van Orden already has the institutional support of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other senior GOP officials,” National Journal added. It also noted that “Kind has emerged as one of Republicans’ top targets as they look to wrest control of the House back from Democrats.”

“Ron Kind is in serious trouble because of his business dealings with some very bad individuals,” the National Republican Congress Committee (NRCC) Spokesman Mike Berg said in a statement. “Kind’s failure to explain why he continues to profit from a massage parlor that advertised on known human trafficking websites may be hurting his fundraising as well.”