Former Obama Ethics Chief Walter Shaub slammed President Joe Biden’s “blind spot” over Hunter Biden’s arranged art expose with potential “anonymous” art investors.

“Welp, when I’m right, I’m right. Hunter Biden will meet with prospective buyers of his absurdly overpriced, presidency-profiting art. Good grief. The president has such a blind spot on this issue. I really hope he and his son come to their senses,” Shaub tweeted Wednesday about Georges Berges Gallery spokeswoman Robin Davis confirming to CBS News that Hunter Biden will attend the art events in New York City and Los Angeles.

Shaub continued, quoting Davis’ confirmation:

So the art dealer to whom the White House outsourced government ethics has arranged for Hunter Biden to meet with the richies who will bid on his art: “Oh yes. With pleasure. He’s looking forward to it. It is like someone debuting in the world. And of course he will be there.”

CBS News reported Wednesday Hunter Biden will “presumably socialize with potential buyers” at the event, which is “seemingly at odds with an agreement struck with the gallery owner that aims to keep buyers’ identities secret from Biden, President Biden, the White House, and the public.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday called Hunter Biden’s meeting with potential “anonymous” art buyers “reasonable”:

Psaki also stated July 10 that Hunter Biden “has the right to pursue an artistic career” by selling “artwork” to an anonymous buyer for as much as $500,000, despite concerns that Hunter Biden is still invested in “CCP [Chinese Communist Party]-linked firms.”

Breitbart News reported July 8 that Hunter Biden was working with Georges Bergès, who has links to China:

Bergès is holding an art exhibition in the fall, where Hunter’s art is expected to sell anywhere from $75,000-$500,000. The entire venture has prompted ethics concerns, particularly given Hunter’s past work as his father served as vice president — striking deals with Chinese officials and raking in tens of thousands of dollars per month serving on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian oligarch-owned oil and gas company, despite having no experience in the energy sector. His father would later brag about threatening to withhold aid from Ukraine unless officials fired the prosecutor conducting a corruption investigation into Burisma. But instead of making the transactions more transparent and open, the White House is hoping to strike a deal to make buyers of Hunter Biden’s artwork, which is expected to sell for up to half a million dollars, anonymous.

Breitbart News senior contributor and Profiles in Corruption author Peter Schweizer, however, explained the proposal as an utterly “absurd” solution.