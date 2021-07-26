The City of Savannah, Georgia, is one of the latest areas to reinstitute a mask mandate, Mayor Van Johnson (D) announced on Monday.

“This is not a political issue, this is purely public safety and public health,” the Democrat mayor said almost two months after shifting the city’s mask mandate from a mandate to guidance.

“I would not have made this decision without the advice and recommendation of those that are behind me. They didn’t learn about it online, they didn’t look up theories and things, they went to school,” Johnson said. “This is what they do, professionally.”

The Democrat mayor did not give a specific timeline on when officials will lift the mandate, stating it will occur when infection numbers go back down.

“We have shown in this community that masks work,” Johnson said, calling this move the “best bottom line for businesses is for people to be safe.”

As Breitbart News routinely reported, at the height of the pandemic, Florida, which never had a statewide mask mandate in place, reported fewer new cases of the Chinese coronavirus per week per capita and, in some cases, number to number, than pro-mask, pro-lockdown states such as New York and Michigan. The same phenomenon occurred in Texas after it lifted its mask mandate, to the dismay of the far-left politicians maintaining a tight grip on restrictions.

Los Angeles County was one of the first major areas to reinstitute mask mandates amid fears of the delta variant, requiring people to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. St. Louis, Missouri, followed suit and is now requiring individuals over the age of five to wear masks indoors, even if they are fully vaccinated.