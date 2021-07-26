SWAT Officer Killed During Hostage Rescue Attempt in California

A Kern County SWAT Officer was shot and killed during a hostage rescue attempt Sunday afternoon in Wasco, California.

The New York Post reports that officer Phillip Campas was killed “while trying to storm a house” where hostages had been reported as “down.”

The hostage incident began drawing a law enforcement presence around 1 p.m., with Campas and fellow SWAT team members attempting to enter the home around 3 p.m.

Kern County Lt. Joel Swanson said the SWAT team members were targeted by the suspect, who “began firing at them from inside of the residence.”

Campas was shot and killed and a second SWAT officer was also hit, but his wounds were not life-threatening.

The King County Deputy Sheriff’s Association (KCDSA) lamented Campas’s death:

Tragically, Kern County Deputy Phillip Campas was shot and killed today while in the line of duty. Deputy Campas served Kern County on Patrol, SWAT and Honor Guard. He had been a soldier in United States Marine Corps prior to his law enforcement career.

KCDSA noted that the alleged hostage-taker “was ultimately shot by law enforcement and taken to a local hospital. His condition is not known.”

