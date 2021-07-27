The Arizona state Senate subpoenaed Maricopa County officials for additional November 2020 election audit information on Monday.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and Arizona Senate Judiciary Chairman Warren Petersen have ordered Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors to turn over ballot envelopes or ballot envelope images, voter records, and routers or router images. The Republican-controlled board was also commanded to provide all findings concerning any systems breach that took place within six months of the Nov. 3, 2020, election, as well as all usernames and passwords for machines used in the election. The board was also told to appear at the Arizona State Capitol for a hearing on Aug. 2.

Fann’s subpoena included requests that Maricopa County officials present the state Senate with a long list of information related to the November 2020 election, including, as AZfamily.com reported:

All reports, findings, and other documents concerning any breach of the voter registration server …

All ballot envelopes received in connection with the Nov. 3, 2020 general election, or digital images of the same.

All user names, passwords, pins and/or security keys or tokens required to access any and all ballot tabulation devices used in connection with the Nov. 3, 2020 general election in Maricopa County …

All Maricopa County registered voter records to date …

All routers used in connection with the Nov. 3, 2020 general election …

All splunk logs, network logs, net flows, or similar data related with systems associated in any way with the administration of the Nov. 3, 2020 general election for the time period beginning 60 days before the election and ending 90 days after the election.

Maricopa County officials said they would take the subpoena request under consideration but gave no indication as to whether they would comply with the information request or appear at the August 2 hearing.

As Breitbart News reported, Maricopa County officials refused to attend a similar hearing held on May 18:

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors refused an invitation to meet with the Arizona State Senate to discuss how to resolve issues surrounding a State Senate authorized audit of the November 3, 2020 election results in Maricopa County in a sharply worded letter sent on Monday. “We will not attend your meeting on May 18, 2021,” the supervisors wrote. “In your letter, you invite us to attend a meeting at the Arizona State Capitol on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., and you request that we bring Election Department officials who would have knowledge of our elections procedures,” they continued. “We will not be attending. We will not be responding to any additional inquiries from your ‘auditors.’ Their failure to understand basic election processes is an indication you didn’t get the best people to perform in your political theatre.” “We have wasted enough County resources. People’s tax dollars are real, your ‘auditors’ are not,” the supervisors asserted in the letter.

Sources familiar with the audit tell Breitbart News the final report on the results of the Arizona state Senate’s audit of the November 2020 election in Maricopa County is expected to be released in late August or early September.