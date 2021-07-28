The Biden administration surrendered on Tuesday to more Chinese coronavirus guidelines after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it is now recommending vaccinated individuals mask up in certain settings.

The CDC backtracked on previous guidance, and the White House was unable to properly explain the shift after weeks of health officials touting vaccines as the main way for the U.S. to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Many Republican lawmakers are not buying the CDC’s new narrative, including Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT), who said the move is patently political.

“This is pure social control and has nothing to do with controlling variants,” Rosendale told Breitbart News on Tuesday in reaction to President Joe Biden’s unconditional surrender to the coronavirus.

Rosendale noted under Biden, the CDC is not regarding the science or “the realities of the situation.”

“We were promised that we would begin to return to normal, and now we are seeing an administration who wants to push back on personal freedoms now that they have had to relinquish their powers,” he said.

The CDC will reportedly recommend that even fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors again in places with high coronavirus infection rates.

White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci stated the CDC revised its mask recommendations for vaccinated people because vaccinated people who have a breakthrough infection “can transmit it to other people.” But “This is not a common event” and is “a very unusual, rare event, but it occurs.”

While many state and local Republican officials have used their own judgement in restricting mask and vaccination mandates, the Biden administration “has repeatedly vowed to blindly obey any such restrictions that federal health officials propose,” Breitbart News reported.

“If vaccines work…then why do people who have the vaccine need to now wear masks?” Peter Doocy of Fox News asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday.

“The public health leaders in our administration have made the determination, based on data, that that is a way to make sure they’re protected,” she said.