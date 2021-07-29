Jen Psaki Bails on White House Briefing After Public Relations Disaster

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki withdrew from her public role after struggling to explain President Joe Biden’s new masking requirements set by federal health officials.

Psaki did not travel with the president during his trip to Pennsylvania on Wednesday and she is not scheduled to appear at the White House press briefing on Thursday.

The White House did not respond to a question from Breitbart News about Psaki’s absence.

Jen Psaki said although there were breakthrough cases that had occurred among fully vaccinated staff members, they were not disclosed to the public unless they were commissioned officers. https://t.co/CPWXliZvdV — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 21, 2021

Psaki’s duties are currently being shouldered by Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre who answered reporters’ questions on Biden’s trip Wednesday and is expected to appear on camera in front of reporters on Thursday at the daily briefing.

On Tuesday, Psaki struggled to explain the Centers for Disease Control’s new guidance on masks, admitting it was “slightly awkward timing.”

Psaki punted any questions about the new masking advisories to the CDC, as Biden and White House staff spent the past 48 hours mostly silent while federal health officials took charge of the coronavirus pandemic narrative.

“Our responsibility here is to always lead with the science and always leave with the advice of health and medical experts,” Psaki said. “And we’re going to continue to provide information to all of you about how to protect yourself and save your lives.”