Alleged Intruder Armed with Rifle Shot, Critically Injured by Resident

An alleged intruder armed with a rifle was shot by a San Antonio, Texas, resident Wednesday night around 11 p.m.

NEWS 4 San Antonio reported the alleged intruder was 17-years-old and also had a handgun in his possession at the time of the incident.

There were four people at home when the alleged intrusion occurred, and one of the four opened fire on the suspect.

The suspect was shot and fled the scene, driving himself to the Children’s Hospital to have his wound treated. Fox News notes the injury left the suspect in critical condition.

KSAT points out that a second intrusion suspect fled the scene as well. It is not known whether the second suspect was injured in the exchange of gunfire.

