Andrew Cuomo Begs Citizens to Return to NYC: ‘We Need People Coming Back’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is begging citizens to return to New York City after more than a year of implementing some of the most stringent restrictions in the country, shattering thousands of businesses, many of which have been unable to recover from the economic turmoil.

Cuomo reportedly made the remarks during a virtual conference call for the Association for a Better New York.

“Remember, we have to get people back and we have to get people back in volume. If you were to see a 15 percent decline of people coming back to New York City, that would have a devastating impact on the commercial market,” Cuomo told attendees, urging employers to require employees to return to the office by Labor Day.

“We need people coming back,” he continued. “Say to your workforce, ‘By Labor Day, everyone is back in the office.’”

“We need that volume to support the restaurants and the shops, the services,” the Democrat governor continued. “It’s not just about your business. It’s about all the spinoff effect economic activity that your workers bring to the surrounding community.”

Cuomo’s plea follows more than a year of implementing some of the most stringent restrictions in the country. New York City’s restaurant industry, particularly, was hit hard, as Cuomo shut down indoor dining in March 2020, only allowing them to reopen at limited capacity months later in September. However, the Democrat governor suspended indoor dining in the Big Apple in December, despite the fact that restaurants were not a primary factor in coronavirus infection rates. Data showed bars and restaurants connected to less than two percent of virus cases in the city in that period of time.

Cuomo announced the loosening of restrictions in time for Valentine’s Day weeks later. But it was too late for many, as thousands of restaurants closed for good as a result of the government’s heavy-handed restrictions.

In January 2021, Cuomo expressed the need to open the economy after more than a year of mandates, identifying the cost as “too high.”

“So let me get this straight..when Republicans have been saying this that means they are science deniers trying to kill people, but when @NYGovCuomo finally says this today then he is a genius who should write another book about his incredible leadership?” New York Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) asked at the time. “Did I get that right?”:

So let me get this straight..when Republicans have been saying this that means they are science deniers trying to kill people, but when @NYGovCuomo finally says this today then he is a genius who should write another book about his incredible leadership? Did I get that right? https://t.co/CztjsslC30 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 11, 2021

Cuomo’s plea for people to come back to New York City comes as Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) shifts his tone toward unvaccinated Americans with more forceful messaging.

“We’ve got to shake people at this point and say ‘c’mon now.’ We tried voluntary. We could not have been more kind and compassionate as a country. Free testing … incentives, friendly warm embrace — the voluntary phase is over,” de Blasio declared during an appearance on MSNBC this week.