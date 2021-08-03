Elise Stefanik: ‘Cuomo Must Resign and Be Arrested Immediately’

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to “resign and be arrested immediately” in a statement Tuesday after an independent investigators’ report said the governor allegedly sexually harassed multiple women.

“No one is above the law and today justice must be served. Governor Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately,” Stefanik said in a statement. She also called for President Joe Biden, the highest-ranking Democrat, to “immediately call for Cuomo’s resignation.”

When women first started coming out, claiming Cuomo sexually harassed them, Stefanik was the first to call for his resignation. Stefanik added, “In December, I was the first federal official to publicly call for an Independent investigation into Governor Cuomo’s sexual harassment, abuse, and assault.”

“The independent investigation led by the Attorney General’s office confirms Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed and assaulted multiple women, including employees in his office and state troopers,” she continued.

“The media and Democrats smeared me and closed ranks to protect Cuomo, a shameful chapter in New York history. All of them including his staff must be held to account. These brave women deserve swift and definitive justice,” Stefanik added.

🚨🚨 MY FULL STATEMENT CALLING FOR THE ARREST OF GOVERNOR CUOMO 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/Xxl5ugsxTk — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 3, 2021

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on Tuesday announced that the independent investigators’ report that was looking into Cuomo over claims of sexual harassment was being published and found he allegedly sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, allegedly violated state and federal laws.

“This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law,” James said in a prepared statement.