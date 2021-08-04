Poll: Josh Mandel Shows Wide Lead in Ohio Senate Republican Primary

A poll from the Club for Growth shows Republican candidate Josh Mandel has a sizeable lead over the rest of the Republican primary field for one of Ohio’s U.S. Senate seats.

Forty percent of the poll respondents said they would vote for Mandel in the Republican primary. The next closest competitor to Mandel is J.D. Vance, who had the support of only 12 percent of the respondents.

The other candidates — Jane Timken, Mike Gibbon, Matt Dolan, Bernie Moreno — were all single digits. The respondents also said 13 percent would prefer to have another candidate, and 20 percent are undecided as of now.

Mandel was also shown to have a strong name ID and high favorability with the respondents. “Mandel has 79% name ID among Republican primary voters, up from 69% in February” and a “strong 49% favorable ratings compared to just 13% unfavorables.”

The other Republican candidates in the race did not receive half amount of name ID or favorable ratings from the respondents that Mandel had. The closest candidate was Gibbon’s receiving 39 percent of name ID, and only 12 percent of the respondents viewed him favorably.

The poll noted, “Jane Timken has 23% name ID and 17% favorables, but has only gained five points of name ID since February despite having spent more [than] $1.1 million.”

The poll carried out on behalf of the Club for Growth PAC in Ohio was taken from July 27 to 29. The questions were asked to 500 likely Republican primary voters in Ohio. The margin of error is +/- 4.4 percentage points, with a 95 percent confidence level.