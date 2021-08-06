DeSantis Smacks Down Biden Again: ‘What Else Has He Forgotten?’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) smacked down President Joe Biden after the president sarcastically responded to the Florida governor’s criticism, slamming the 78-year-old president for forgetting the crisis on the southern border, inflation, and the Constitution itself.

“I guess I’m not surprised that Biden doesn’t remember me,” DeSantis said. “I guess the question is, is what else has he forgotten? Biden’s forgotten our crisis at the southern border, I can tell you that.”

DeSantis

continued, painting a stark difference between himself and Biden:

Biden has forgotten about the inflation that’s biting the budgets of families all throughout our country. Biden has forgotten about the demonstrators who were fighting for freedom down in Cuba. Biden’s even forgotten about the Constitution itself, as we saw what he did with this moratorium. And I can just tell you, I’m the governor who protects parents and their ability to make the right choices for their kids’ education. I’m the governor who protects the jobs and education and businesses in Florida by not letting the federal government lock us down.

“I’m the governor who answers to the people of Florida, not to bureaucrats in Washington,” he added:

BREAKING: @GovRonDeSantis responds to Biden’s “Governor Who?” jab with another EPIC beatdown. "What else has Biden forgotten? The Border. Inflation. Cuban Freedom Fighters. The Constitution? I'm the GOVERNOR WHO protects parents, jobs and answers to Floridians, not DC" SAVAGE pic.twitter.com/5mtKjcmKuC — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 6, 2021

The saga started this week after Biden accused governors, such as Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and DeSantis, of standing in his way:

Just two states, Florida and Texas, account for one-third of all new COVID-19 cases in the entire country, just two states. I say to these governors, please help. But if you’re not going to help, at least get out of the way of the people that are trying to do the right thing.

“Biden has taken to himself to try and single out Florida over COVID [Chinese coronavirus],” Desantis explained, promising to stand up for the people of Florida.

“But let me tell you this, if you’re coming after rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way. I’m not going to let you get away with it,” DeSantis said, adding:

If you’re trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I’m going to stand in your way and I’m going to stand up for the kids in Florida. If you’re trying to restrict people, impose mandates, if you’re trying to ruin their jobs and livelihood, and their small business, if you’re trying to lock people down, I’m standing in your way, and I’m standing for the people of Florida.

Biden remained defiant after DeSantis’s retort, asking reporters, “Governor who?”