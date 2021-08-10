Radical “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was caught maskless, inside, dancing in a crowd at a wedding after she slammed Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for “need[ing] to put politics aside, and put people first” when dealing with the Chinese coronavirus.

Tlaib was caught in multiple Instagram stories and pictures for dancing inside, maskless with others, at a wedding.

She’s setting a great example by showing us all that we have nothing to be afraid of. Live your life. pic.twitter.com/LRxOyMFJsD — Gina Bontempo (@FlorioGina) August 9, 2021

However, this comes after Tlaib criticized Paul for telling Americans, “It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us,” and, “No one should follow the CDC.”

In a roughly two-minute video clip posted on Twitter, Paul made it very clear to the public that Americans should resist the new guidelines put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that cities are trying to enforce across the country.

Paul also said his office would not give in to Pelosi’s “drunk with power” rules, and guaranteed he will hold up every bill that goes through the Senate if a school district restricts schools from returning to fully in-person.

Watch:

Rand Paul today: “It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us .. No one should follow the CDC.” He then says he will introduce amendments to defund any govt agency that seeks to enforce CDC guidelines, including schools. pic.twitter.com/PYOQtKDYBN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 9, 2021

Tlaib, in response, before attending the wedding, wrote, “The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again. People are getting sick and dying.”

“[Ninety-eight] counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus,” she added.

The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again. People are getting sick and dying. 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus. https://t.co/ZgfqVxN4KL pic.twitter.com/XmLIFvvR23 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 9, 2021

Tlaib included a chart of the Chinese coronavirus “Current Incidence Rate in Kentucky.”