Joe Manchin Publicizes Troubles with $3.5 Trillion Trojan Horse Package

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) publicized his concerns with the $3.5 trillion Trojan horse reconciliation package, which include increases in inflation and the national debt.

“Millions of jobs remain unfilled across the country and rising inflation rates are now an unavoidable tax on the wages and income of every American. These are not indications of an economy that requires trillions in additional spending,” Manchin explained. “Adding trillions of dollars more to nearly $29 trillion of national debt, without any consideration of the negative effects on our children and grandchildren, is one of those decisions that has become far too easy in Washington.”

“Given the current state of the economic recovery, it is simply irresponsible to continue spending at levels more suited to respond to a Great Depression or Great Recession – not an economy that is on the verge of overheating,” Manchin wrote. “More importantly, I firmly believe that continuing to spend at irresponsible levels puts at risk our nation’s ability to respond to the unforeseen crises our country could face.”

Manchin also explained why he voted “YES” to allow the Trojan horse’s budget forward:

I voted ‘YES’ on a procedural vote to move forward on the budget reconciliation process because I believe it is important to discuss the fiscal policy future of this country. However, I have serious concerns about the grave consequences facing West Virginians and every American family if Congress decides to spend another $3.5 trillion.

“Over the past year, Congress has injected more than $5 trillion of stimulus into the American economy – more than any time since World War II – to respond to the pandemic,” Manchin continued. “I urge my colleagues to seriously consider this reality as this budget process unfolds in the coming weeks and months.”

If Manchin does not vote for the Trojan horse package, the bill will fail in the evenly divided 50/50 Senate.

My statement raising concerns about the consequences of passing a $3.5 trillion budget: pic.twitter.com/gGsEXcVTxd — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) August 11, 2021

Manchin’s criticism of the Trojan horse package is not the first time he has stood up to the Biden administration or the far-left. During the coronavirus relief package negotiations, Manchin would not let the measure pass until certain provisions were amended to suit his demands.

The reconciliation budget, the vehicle for the legislation that just passed the Senate Wednesday and is now moving to the House, contains funding for items such as expanding Medicare, amnesty, global warming initiatives, subsidized racial equity, and environmental justice initiatives.