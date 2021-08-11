Report Rejects Mike Bonin’s Proposal to Put Homeless on L.A.’s Beaches

A report by the Los Angeles city administrator has panned City Council member Mike Bonin’s proposals to build temporary housing shelters on parking lots at local beaches, which have provoked a recall campaign against Bonin.

As Breitbart News has reported, local residents have begun supporting a recall against Bonin, who represented the 11th district, which includes much of the west side of L.A., including beach communities like Venice and Pacific Palisades.

Residents are unhappy with the growth of homeless encampments, particularly in Venice Beach, which were only removed over the past several weeks as popular momentum for the recall against Bonin grew.

The city administrator’s report said:

The CAO followed its feasibility process as outlined in C.F. 20-1351 to assess the proposed sites. The CAO worked with the Bureau of Engineering (BOE), the Department of General Services (GSD), and the public and private owners of the sites to determine feasibility. Based on these assessments, the majority of the sites are not feasible for homeless interventions, mainly due to infrastructure constraints. …