Two sisters, one aged six and one aged seven, were shot at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon while sitting in a parked vehicle in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reports the girls were sitting in a vehicle “in the 6200-block of West Grand Avenue” when someone approached and opened fire. The shots killed the seven-year-old and wounded the six-year-old.

The seven-year-old was shot in the chest and the six-year-old was shot “in the chest and right armpit.”

Chicago Police Chief Brian McDermot addressed reporters after the incident, saying, “To say I’m saddened and outraged is an understatement. I only hope every resident in this city is as angry, saddened and outraged as I am at this time.”

Breitbart News notes at least 45 people were shot, five of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago.

The number of weekend fatalities rose to six after the seven-year-old was shot to death.

HeyJackass.com points out 45 people have been shot and killed in Chicago thus far in August. Year to date there have been 485 firearm-related homicides in Chicago.

