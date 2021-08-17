House Armed Services Committee Republicans fired off a letter to President Joe Biden asking him what his plan is for Afghanistan, as a crisis unfolds there with thousands of Americans trapped in the country.

The letter, tweeted out by committee member and Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN), said Republicans have been asking the Biden administration “for months” on his withdrawal plan.

“You failed to provide us with one and based on the horrific events currently unfolding in Afghanistan, we are confident that we never received your plan because you never had one,” they wrote.

“The security and humanitarian crisis now unfolding in Afghanistan could have been avoided if you had done any planning. Pretending this isn’t your problem will only make things worse,” they added.

The letter continued, “We remained concerned the void left in Afghanistan will be rapidly filled by terror groups.”

They warned the Biden administration to not let al Qaeda use the now-Taliban-controlled Afghanistan to plot and execute another 9/11-style attack and other acts of terrorism.

“You cannot let this happen again. As such, we request that you immediately provide Congress with your plan to prevent terror groups from using Afghanistan as a safe haven to recruit and train the next generation of terrorists,” they wrote.

“We demand to know how and from where our [intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance], counterterrorism, and conventional forces will be used to disrupt the formation for terrorist operations.

“Mr. President, this crisis is happening on your watch. We are simply asking: what is your plan for Afghanistan?”

Biden has largely spent the last week at Camp David on vacation, except for a brief trip to the White House on Monday to address the nation before returning to the presidential retreat.

During that speech, he defended ending the U.S. combat mission in the country but did not address the disastrous execution of the withdrawal that saw a faster-than anticipated Taliban takeover of the country and thousands of Americans stranded around Afghanistan.

As the chaos unfolded, Biden rushed about 7,000 U.S. troops to Kabul, after nearly finishing withdrawing the remaining 2,500 that were there upon Biden taking office.

