Poll: Unvaccinated Californians Cite Concerns over Side Effects, Lack of Trust in the Government

A woman holds an American flag and prays "in tongues," or in an unknown language, according to the Pentecostal Christian belief, as anti-vaccination protesters gather near City Hall after the Los Angeles City Council voted earlier this week to create an ordinance requiring proof of vaccination to enter many indoor …
DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Unvaccinated Californians are citing concerns over side effects, as well as a lack of trust in the government, as reasons they have not received the vaccine, a CBS/YouGov survey released this week revealed.

The survey specifically asked unvaccinated Californians to identify the reasons they might not or would not get the vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus and instructed them to check all explanations that applied to them.

A majority of unvaccinated respondents, 57 percent, said they are worried about allergies or other side effects, while 54 percent said the vaccines are too untested.

Forty-six percent said they do not trust the government, while 40 percent said they do not trust the scientists and companies creating the vaccines. Nearly one-third said they do not believe the vaccine works, followed by 23 percent who said they generally never get vaccines, and 21 percent who said they are not concerned about the coronavirus.

Seventeen percent said they already recovered from the Chinese coronavirus and have immunity, and 16 percent said they may not or will not get it because they “still won’t be able to do things.”

That sentiment coincides with local governments across the country implementing mask mandates, even among vaccinated individuals.

Overall, the survey found 64 percent of respondents identifying themselves as fully vaccinated. Thirty percent indicated they have not been vaccinated. Among those, 15 percent said they will not get a vaccine, 8 percent said they will, and 7 percent said they are still deciding.

The survey, taken August 6-12, 2021, among 1,856 California adults, has a margin of error of +/-4 percent.

This month, California became the first state in the country to mandate vaccines for healthcare workers and state employees, requiring them to get the jab or subject themselves to weekly government testing.

