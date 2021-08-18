President Joe Biden tried to pivot attention away from his ongoing disaster in Afghanistan on Wednesday and back toward the coronavirus pandemic.

The president delivered a speech at the White House on Wednesday encouraging Americans to get a third “booster” shot of the coronavirus vaccine and to keep wearing masks, especially children.

“As we head into the school year, remember this. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC, says masks are critical,” Biden said. “Especially for those who are not yet vaccinated, like our children under the age of 12.”

He also berated Republican governors who had banned mask mandates for schools in their states.

“We’re not going to sit by as governors try to block and intimidate educators from protecting our children,” he warned.

Biden vowed to take action against states that tried to block mask mandates.

“This administration is always going to take the side of our children,” he said.

The president again left the podium without taking questions from shouting reporters who wanted to question him about the Afghanistan disaster and what he would do to get thousands of Americans out of the country.

After Biden’s speech, clips of his interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos were published, as he made his case that he did the best he could in Afghanistan.

When asked if he could have done a better job, Biden replied, “No.”

“I don’t think it could’ve been handled in a way that we’re going to go back in hindsight and look at an idea that somehow there was a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing,” he continued.