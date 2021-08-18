Joe Biden Names Transgender Activist to HIV/AIDS Advisory Council

Since his inauguration, President Joe Biden has advanced the transgender lifestyle, the latest appointing a transgender “woman” to advise him on HIV/AIDS.

The man who lives as a woman and goes by the name Tori Cooper comes to the White House from the left-wing organization that has successfully mainstreamed the LGBT rights movement. Cooper is the Human Rights Campaign’s Director of Community Engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative.

Cooper has been an activist for decades, including working for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Sister to Sister program. Cooper and another “transgender advocate” took the CDC’s HIV risk-reduction plan and morphed it to help men living as women who have the virus.

NBC News’ online platform for homosexual news reported on Cooper and the logical statistic that shows transgender “women” are 49 times more likely to be men living with HIV, according to a 2016 report:

[Cooper] brings her 30 years of experience in the field to the position, but she also brings her voice as a black transgender woman — the first out black trans woman to be appointed to PACHA [Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS] [Cooper] said [he is] “absolutely elated” and humbled by the appointment and noted that one of her key priorities is to represent her community. In the U.S. specifically, the CDC found that there are racial disparities among trans women who live with HIV. One CDC study of HIV prevalence among trans women in seven U.S. cities from 2019 to 2020 found that 62 percent of black trans women were living with HIV, while 25 percent of Hispanic/Latina trans women and 17 percent of white transgender women had HIV.

NBC continued its report with disparaging remarks, saying the U.S. has a “lack of trans-competent health care providers”:

Cooper said there are “too many” policy gaps that contribute to those disparities to name in just one conversation, but some of the most significant are stigma, health care access and a lack of trans-competent health care providers. She said there are a number of federal policy changes that PACHA should prioritize that would help address those issues — but they are policies “people wouldn’t necessarily think of as part of health care.”

Discrimination, among other factors, prevents trans people from seeking necessary care, which leads to health disparities that can affect many other areas of their lives, a new report found. https://t.co/zITyEUp6xd — NBC Out (@NBCOUT) August 18, 2021

“We have to make sure that providers understand that as trans folks we have the same needs as every other community but also very unique needs as well,” Cooper said, noting that transgender “women” have to have health care necessary for men.

“Cisgender women don’t need prostate exams; trans women do. Cisgender men don’t need gynecological care; trans men do,” Cooper said. And so, true HIV health care — through comprehensive and inclusive health care — includes all of those, and there are a number of different ways to get to that.”

“One of many priorities I have is certainly to be a voice for trans people, gender-nonbinary people and gender-expansive people, making sure that our voices are heard,” Cooper said. “And simply making sure that all policies that we’re looking at are inclusive of folks and that the HIV movement takes a much more inclusive and diverse trajectory moving forward.”

PACHA was created in 1995.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com.