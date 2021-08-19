Claudia Tenney: American People ‘at Risk,’ Biden ‘Should Resign’

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) released a statement Thursday calling for President Joe Biden to resign amid his “mishandling of the crisis in Afghanistan and complete failure to execute his duties effectively” as Americans remain trapped behind enemy lines.

“In addition to a full congressional inquiry, which must happen immediately, today I am reiterating my call for President Biden to resign from office following his unilateral, reckless retreat from Afghanistan,” Tenney stated. “His mishandling of this crisis shatters all confidence in his ability to serve as our Commander-in-Chief, which is any president’s most sacred responsibility.”

“As American lives hang in the balance, our president has been isolated from his advisors and asleep at the wheel,” Tenney added. “As the situation deteriorated rapidly, President Biden only spent a few hours at the White House managing the crisis. Until recently, he hadn’t even spoken with a single world leader about the situation, even though our NATO allies have a robust presence in Afghanistan.”

Tenney also stated an investigation into Biden’s handling of the crisis is needed to find out whether it was due to “incompetence or some other cause,” adding that he is “not up to the challenge of responding effectively to a national security emergency.”

“A full investigation will ultimately determine whether President Biden’s disastrous handling of the crisis was the result of incompetence or some other cause,” Tenney said. “But even without this investigation, we can already reach the informed conclusion based on the available evidence and facts that President Biden is not up to the challenge of responding effectively to a national security emergency.”

Tenney concluded her statement by discussing America’s vulnerability, questioning how other nation’s are watching the uncontrollable crisis at Biden’s hands.

“As our adversaries watch on, one can only imagine they have determined America is vulnerable right now,” Tenney said. “The American people are at risk, and we cannot afford to wait for the next crisis to strike. President Biden is not up to role of Commander-in-Chief and should resign.”

