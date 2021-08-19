Previously Deported Illegal Alien Accused of Assaulting Florida Officer

A previously deported illegal alien has been accused of assaulting a Florida High Patrol officer, according to local police.

Audain Perez-Vasquez, an 18-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged this week after police say he crashed his vehicle, got into a physical altercation with an officer, and fled into a wooded area.

Perez-Vasquez, police said, had crashed his vehicle on a highway in Orange County, Florida, when a Florida Highway Patrol officer approached him. At that point, police said Perez-Vasquez got into a fight with the officer and assaulted him before fleeing to nearby woods off the highway.

That is when officers set up a police perimeter while a K-9 unit and helicopter were deployed to search the area. Florida Highway Patrol officials said Perez-Vasquez, while fleeing, had tried to steal a golf cart from a residential property.

Officers and the K-9 unit eventually located Perez-Vasquez and he was bit before being taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for the dog bite.

“It’s very scary. I was glad my kids were at school the whole time and I had my doors locked all day,” an eyewitness said of the incident.

Perez-Vasquez, who was deported from the United States three years ago, has been charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

