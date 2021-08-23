Joe Biden Tries to Change the Subject from Afghanistan to ‘Infrastructure’

President Joe Biden is redirecting his focus on Monday from Afghanistan to House Democrats who are threatening to block House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) budget resolution for the “infrastructure” spending spree.

“We expect to see the president personally get involved today by calling Democratic lawmakers, according to sources,” Punchbowl News reported about the nearly $5 trillion infrastructure battle, which the administration is desperate to pass in the wake of high crime, inflation, border crossings, and now the failed Afghan evacuation.

In another distraction, Biden will also on Monday meet with the WNBA champions.

Meanwhile, “[k]ey members of the moderate crew” on the hill told Punchbowl on Sunday they will not, “under any circumstances, back down” until Pelosi holds a single “vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill before voting for the budget resolution.” This voting schedule may risk the budget resolution vote, which is presumably why Pelosi is attempting to package them together in a single vote.

Besides the massive “infrastructure” measures the House is trying to pass, Biden has an ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. Just as Biden said he was considering asking the Taliban for a deadline extension past August 31 to fully evacuate all American personnel, the Taliban issued a statement denying any requested extension.