Parental Rights Group Challenges ‘Equity’ Trainings: How to Become a ‘Critical and Rational Thinker’

U.S. Parents Involved in Education (USPIE) has released its response to the “21-Day Challenge” programs marketed to schools and businesses by “equity” consultants riding the Critical Race Theory (CRT) wave.

“Welcome to a new kind of 21-day challenge!” USPIE, an organization that grew out of the battle against the Common Core standards and federal control of education, states on its website as it seeks to boost “critical and rational thinking” during the age of “systemic racism” and “white privilege.”

The group explains further:

US Parents Involved in Education (USPIE) developed this activity in response to the 21 Day Challenges focused on racism, equity and diversity being used in schools, churches, businesses and government. Every story has two sides. This is the other overlooked side. Take this challenge if you dare to think critically and rationally. Open your mind.

USPIE Communications Director April Few provides parents with the following introduction to the group’s “challenge”:

Week 1 of USPIE’s challenge centers on the concepts of “Truth,” “Good and Evil,” and “Education Versus Propaganda.”

Topics covered during Week 1 include the “Truth About Slavery” and the “Truth About Marxism.”

In Week 2, participants will learn about the “unique experiences of the American founding,” including “President Abraham Lincoln: Gettysburg Address,” “Dr. Martin Luther King: I Have a Dream,” and a tribute to the “Old Hollywood” that “loved America.”

Week 3 of the challenge teaches participants how to build on their skills and communicate what they have learned with their fellow Americans. Topics include a breakdown of what teachers, children and business employees are currently being trained in each day: CRT, the 1619 Project, and “white privilege,” and how to fight against this indoctrination in schools and in the workplace.

Participants are invited to share their feedback on USPIE’s 21-day challenge on the group’s Facebook page.

The challenge comes in response to those created by numerous “equity” consultants who have risen to prominence as the Biden education department announced in June it will spend the Democrats’ American Rescue Plan’s “historic funding for schools” as a means to advance “equity” as a central focus of education in the nation’s public schools.

Eddie Moore, Jr., Ph.D., who operates America & Moore, a diversity, education, research, and consulting company, offers a number of 21-day challenges, including the “Racial Equity Habit Building Challenge,’ and the LGBTQ+ Equity Habit Building Challenge.”

According to his bio, Moore serves as director of The Privilege Institute (TPI) and The National White Privilege Conference (WPC).

The United Way also advertises its 21-Day Equity Challenge as “a powerful opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of how inequity and racism affect our lives and our community.”

Topics for United Way’s challenge include “understanding privilege,” “housing and redlining,” “justice system inequities,” and “allyship.”

The next cohort of our 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge starts on Monday, Aug 23. (Must sign up by Sunday, Aug 22.) Join us! #MLPP21Days

Register here: https://t.co/JfAJdPZQCE pic.twitter.com/1vn6uAixAl — Michigan League for Public Policy (@MichLeague) August 21, 2021

Michigan League for Public Policy is another organization marketing its “21-Day Racial Equity Challenge.”