U.S. Satisfaction Drops to Lowest Point in Biden’s Presidency

U.S. satisfaction with the “way things are going” dropped to the lowest point since President Joe Biden assumed office, a Gallup survey released Tuesday revealed.

U.S. satisfaction dropped seven points in the last month, falling to 23 percent in August. That reflects the lowest point since President Biden took office on January 20.

The 23 percent satisfaction represents a 13-point drop from the high of 36 percent seen in May. Interestingly, satisfaction is down across party lines. Democrat satisfaction with the way things are going in the country fell by double digits from July to August, plummeting from 50 percent to 39 percent. In May 2021, Democrat satisfaction stood at a Biden presidency high of 63 percent.

From July to August, satisfaction dropped 31 percent to 20 percent among independents and 8 percent to 5 percent among Republicans.

The steep decline across the board comes as Americans shift their views of the nation’s most important problem. Over a quarter, 26 percent, now say it is the coronavirus/diseases, a 14 point increase from the 12 percent who said the same in July:

Two months ago, amid positive news about the state of the pandemic in the U.S. and optimism about the future, COVID-19 had fallen to its lowest point (8%) since the beginning of the pandemic. By July, with cases on the rise and concerns about the delta variant growing, 12% of U.S. adults named COVID-19 as the nation’s top problem. Since then, COVID-19 mentions have risen 14 points to today’s 26%.

The survey, taken August 2-17, 2021, among 1,006 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 4 percent. However, Gallup notes that the survey was “largely conducted prior” to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, which could have curbed “any potential effect that might have had on Americans’ views.”

The news coincides with Biden’s approval crashing overnight, falling to 44 percent in the Rasmussen Reports’ daily survey. A USA Today survey also showed his approval taking a nosedive, falling to 41 percent.