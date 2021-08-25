A Wednesday poll reveals only 24 percent of registered voters believe President Joe Biden’s Afghan withdrawal is going “very well” or “somewhat well,” according to Morning Consult/Politico.

When respondents were asked, “How well, if at all, do you think the withdrawal of U.S. military presence in Afghanistan is going?”

8 percent – very well

16 percent – somewhat well

23 percent – not too well

44 percent – not well at all

Respondents were also asked, “Do you believe the U.S. should still withdraw its military presence in Afghanistan if it means…? the Taliban regains control of most of Afghanistan.”

22 percent – yes, definitely should still withdraw

25 percent – yes, probably should still withdraw

17 percent – no, probably should not still withdraw

22 percent – no, no, definitely should not still withdraw

This poll was conducted between August 21 and August 24, with 1,996 registered voters and a margin of error of 2 percent.

The polling comes as Biden’s deadly withdrawal has left lawmakers worried the administration will not able to evacuate all Americans or Afghans. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters Wednesday, “Hopefully as many as those people [Afghans and Americans] will be evacuated as possible – hopefully all.”

The U.S. military on Tuesday began withdrawing troops to meet the Taliban’s enforced deadline, while only an estimated 4,000 American citizens have been extracted from the deadly chaos in Kabul. The U.S. government has said there are thousands of Americans remaining.