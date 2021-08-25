NRCC Roasts Democrats for Rising Cost Of School Supplies

The Republican campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), released ads Wednesday roasting 15 vulnerable Democrats over the rising costs of school supplies as students go back to school.

The ad shows the effects that inflation and the rising prices of everyday goods have on school supplies.

The narrator in the ad specifically targeted Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ), saying, “It’s that time of year. Unfortunately, Democrats created an inflation crisis, and now you’re spending more.”

The narrator explained the prices affecting students, saying, “Electronics up eight percent, shoes up eight percent, dresses up nineteen percent.”

At the end of the ad, it says, “Call Congressman Tom O’Halleran and tell him we can’t afford this.”

“Democrats’ reckless economic policies have caused a massive spike in prices, and parents across the country are feeling the sting as they send their kids back to school. Voters know Democrats caused an inflation crisis, and we will continue to hold them accountable,” said the NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer (R-MN) in an emailed statement.

The NRCC is also running paid media against 14 other vulnerable Democrats:

This is the third time the NRCC has launched ads on the issue of rising prices.

An NRCC poll revealed that voters in the battleground congressional districts put more trust in Republicans than Democrats when looking at economic issues, such as rising prices.

“Overall, 70 percent are either extremely or very concerned about rising prices and the higher cost of living, and a majority.” Twenty-three percent also blamed the current “economic situation” on President Joe Biden, while 19 percent blamed Democrats in Congress.

