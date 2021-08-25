Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order on Wednesday to maintain a ban on vaccine mandates in the Lone Star State.

Abbott’s office said in a statement:

Governor Abbott today issued an Executive Order maintaining the current policy prohibiting the mandating of any COVID-19 vaccinations by any government entity in the State of Texas. Additionally, the Governor added to the Special Session agenda the issue of whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.

I issued an Executive Order maintaining the prohibition of vaccine mandates. Additionally, I've added the issue of vaccine mandates to the Special Session agenda.#txlege involvement is important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas.https://t.co/mZQJEkUJqJ pic.twitter.com/C7BtyN7bRx — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 25, 2021

In a separate statement, Abbott said of the directive: “Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas.”

Last week, a fully vaccinated Abbott announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would isolate in the Governor’s Mansion. The governor received Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily.

“Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative,” the statement concluded.

Abbott now says he has tested negative for the virus.