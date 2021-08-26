Pennsylvania Republican Sean Parnell joined calls on Thursday for President Joe Biden’s removal as commander in chief following two deadly bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan, which resulted in the deaths of 12 U.S. servicemembers.

Parnell, who served in heavy combat in Afghanistan for more than a year, released a blistering video message Thursday afternoon, condemning the president and his administration for being more concerned with covering “their own political asses” than with protecting Americans who were still left in Afghanistan.

“Joe Biden and his team have been more concerned with protecting their own political asses than protecting our citizens. They’ve repeatedly lied to the American people, and those lies have had tragic consequences,” Parnell stated.

Watch:

Joe Biden has lost the moral authority to lead our nation. Americans are now dead because of his incompetence. It didn’t have to be this way.

He should resign as Commander in Chief. pic.twitter.com/oka0zSLaBK — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 26, 2021

The Army veteran continued:

He didn’t just bungle this from the beginning, he screwed up every single step of the way from giving up Bagram before getting our citizens out to relying on the word of the Taliban to protect the lives of those Americans. He needs to be removed as commander in chief, and this is heartbreaking because it did not have to be this way. We could have safely withdrawn our troops and protected our citizens had we had a competent president, but unfortunately we don’t.

Parnell, who is running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania next year, has been a leading Republican voice in criticizing the Biden administration’s management of the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. The withdrawal process quickly turned dire about two weeks ago after the Taliban, in a fast-paced surge, seized control of the country’s government.

The Biden administration in July had abandoned the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, Bagram Airfield, in preparation for its final withdrawal date of August 31, a move Parnell has been sharply critical of as he contends the base would have provided a location to securely evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies while the U.S. completed its withdrawal.

Parnell served in Afghanistan in 2006–2007 for about 16 months, leading an Army division that became nicknamed “Outlaw Platoon.” Eighty-five percent of his unit earned Purple Hearts, including Parnell himself, for injuries they sustained in combat.

Write to Ashley Oliver at aoliver@breitbart.com.