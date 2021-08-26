A Thursday poll revealed 68-16 percent of Americans believe the deadly Afghan evacuation is being mishandled, along with 55 percent of Democrats, according to a Economist/YouGov poll.

Democrats, meanwhile, who solely hold President Joe Biden responsible for the failed withdrawal total 42 percent. Eighty-seven percent of Republicans hold Biden responsible.

Among those who do not blame Biden for the deadly evacuation, 48 percent hold Biden advisers responsible, 47 percent blame the former Afghan government, 35 percent the former Afghan army, and 23 percent the U.S. military.

By 68% to 16%, Americans say the Afghanistan evacuation was handled badly. % who say the evacuation was handled badly Democrats – 55%

Independents – 76%

It should be noted a Wednesday poll indicated only 24 percent of registered voters believe President Joe Biden’s Afghan withdrawal is going “very well” or “somewhat well.”

When respondents were asked, “How well, if at all, do you think the withdrawal of U.S. military presence in Afghanistan is going?” the respondents answered:

8 percent – very well

16 percent – somewhat well

23 percent – not too well

44 percent – not well at all

Both polls were conducted before U.S. service personnel lost their lives at the Kabul airport.

The Economist/YouGov poll was conducted August 21 – 24 with 1,500 U.S. citizen respondents. The margin of error is 2.7 percent.

