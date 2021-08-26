Report: Three Marines ‘Seriously Wounded’ in Kabul Airport Attacks

Three Marines were “seriously wounded” in one of the bombings Thursday morning in Afghanistan at the Kabul airport, according to a report.

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin reported three Marines — who were surged to Afghanistan to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies after the Taliban took over — were “seriously wounded.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence tweeted:

Praying for the three U.S. Marines and innocent civilians injured in the terrorist attacks near Kabul Airport today. America must do whatever it takes to protect our troops and our citizens stranded in this disastrous withdrawal. God bless them all.

The Pentagon has confirmed there are “a number” of U.S. and civilian casualties, after two bombings in Kabul — one at the airport where the evacuation operations are happening, and another at the Baron Hotel, which is about 200 meters from the airport.

After the Taliban took over faster than the Biden administration expected in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden surged 6,000 American troops to Afghanistan, including two infantry Marine battalions to help conduct the evacuation operations.

Previously there were 650 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, but Biden surged more to Afghanistan after the Taliban swept the country in just 11 days. The Biden administration has claimed that no one had predicted that would happen.

