White House: Another Terrorist Attack in Afghanistan ‘Likely’

In this picture taken on August 13, 2021, Taliban fighters are pictured in a vehicle along the roadside in Herat, Afghanistan's third biggest city, after government forces pulled out the day before following weeks of being under siege. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
-/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

***Warning — Graphic Content***

The White House on Friday braced Americans for more terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, a day after twin suicide bombers killed 13 U.S. troops in Kabul.

After Biden’s meeting with his national security team, a White House official told reporters that they warned of a future terrorist attack.

Graphic content / Volunteers and medical staff bring an injured man for treatment after two powerful explosions, which killed at least six people, outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021. (WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images).

“They advised the President and Vice President that another terror attack in Kabul is likely, but that they are taking maximum force protection measures at the Kabul Airport,” a readout from a White House official read.

President Joe Biden has tried to warn Americans of the dangers surrounding the mission to evacuate Americans out of Afghanistan, without acknowledging his failure to prepare for the mission.

“We have a long way to go. And a lot could still go wrong,” Biden said on Sunday before the suicide bombers targeted American troops on Thursday

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 26: U.S. President Joe Biden pauses while listening to a question from a reporter about the situation in Afghanistan in the East Room of the White House on August 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. At least 12 American service members were killed on Thursday by suicide bomb attacks near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden pauses while listening to a question from a reporter about the situation in Afghanistan. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images).

Advisers also told Biden they were working on plans to strike ISIS-K targets in Afghanistan.

“The next few days of this mission will be the most dangerous period to date,” the official noted.

The White House tried to cover Biden’s responsibility for any future attack, telling reporters that the president had approved all of the authorities they needed to conduct their operations.

