President Joe Biden’s administration has flown roughly 14,000 Afghans into the Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, over the last 12 days.

According to Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA), the Biden administration has flown about 14,000 Afghans to Dulles after having evacuated them from Afghanistan in the quest to resettle tens of thousands, and potentially hundreds of thousands, across the U.S.

Some mass migration advocates want 1.2 million Afghans resettled in the U.S.

Dulles has become such a major hub for refugee resettlement that the Biden administration is setting up a mass coronavirus vaccination site at the airport. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, though, is set to also be opened as a second resettlement hub, Northam said.

After arriving in Dulles, Afghans are being resettled in Florida, Texas, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Arizona, among other states like New Jersey and New York. Virginia, also, is resettling Afghans.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.