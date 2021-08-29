Report: 11 Flights of Afghans Flown to Wisconsin, 300 Land in Philadelphia

A total of 11 flights filled with Afghans evacuated from Afghanistan were flown to Volk Field Air National Guard Base in Juneau County, Wisconsin, late last week, according to local reports.

Officials at Fort McCoy, also in Wisconsin, where thousands of Afghans are set to be housed, confirmed to WMTV15 News that the 11 flights of Afghans had arrived in the state, though the total number of Afghans on board was not revealed.

WMTV15 News reports:

To assist incoming refugees, U.S. Army Soldiers a part of Task Force McCoy are now in the process of handing out toys and hygiene products to Afghan refugees at Ft. McCoy. [Emphasis added] Items being handed out are part of 1,600 comfort kits currently being issued by the American Red Cross, reports the U.S. Army 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade. [Emphasis added] Transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support are being provided for 50,000 Afghan evacuees as quickly as possible. [Emphasis added]

Likewise, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 250 to 300 Afghans have landed to be resettled in the area. The State Department has designated Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has a resettlement city for thousands of Afghans.

In addition, News 5 Cleveland reported that Akron, Ohio, Mayor Dan Horrigan has said about 500 Afghans will be resettled in the community. Akron has a population of fewer than 200,000 residents.

President Joe Biden’s administration has undertaken a massive refugee resettlement operation that expects to bring tens of thousands, potentially hundreds of thousands, of Afghans to the United States for permanent resettlement.

Though Biden has touted that Afghans are being screened at U.S. Military bases abroad, he has ignored that they are also being flown to the U.S. before having completed their visa processing. Specifically, Afghans are being sent to Fort McCoy, Fort Bliss in Texas, Fort Lee in Virginia, and Fort Dix in New Jersey to continue their processing.

Other states where the Biden administration is resettling Afghans include Texas, Florida, Arizona, Virginia, and New Jersey, and others.

Over the last 20 years, nearly a million refugees have been resettled in the nation — more than double that of residents living in Miami, Florida, and it would be the equivalent of annually adding the population of Pensacola, Florida.

Refugee resettlement costs American taxpayers nearly $9 billion every five years, according to research, and each refugee costs taxpayers about $133,000 over the course of their lifetime. Within five years, an estimated 16 percent of all refugees admitted will need housing assistance paid for by taxpayers.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.