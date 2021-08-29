President Joe Biden’s administration has flown roughly 14,000 Afghans into the Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, over the last 12 days.
According to Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA), the Biden administration has flown about 14,000 Afghans to Dulles after having evacuated them from Afghanistan in the quest to resettle tens of thousands, and potentially hundreds of thousands, across the U.S.
Some mass migration advocates want 1.2 million Afghans resettled in the U.S.
Dulles has become such a major hub for refugee resettlement that the Biden administration is setting up a mass coronavirus vaccination site at the airport. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, though, is set to also be opened as a second resettlement hub, Northam said.
After arriving in Dulles, Afghans are being resettled in Florida, Texas, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Arizona, among other states like New Jersey and New York. Virginia, also, is resettling Afghans.
Refugees board buses that will take them to a processing center after they arrive at Dulles International Airport after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Refugees board buses that will take them to a processing center after they arrive at Dulles International Airport after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport after being evacuated from Kabul following the takeover by the Taliban of Afghanistan August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Refugees evacuated from Kabul Afghanistan wait to board a bus at Dulles International Airport that will take them to a refugee processing center on August 26, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Refugees evacuated from Kabul Afghanistan walk from Dulles International Airport to a bus that will take them to a refugee processing center on August 26, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Refugees wait for transportation at Dulles International Airport after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
People evacuated from Kabul Afghanistan wait to board a bus that will take them to a refugee processing center at the Dulles International Airport on August 25, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
A family evacuated from Kabul Afghanistan walks through the arrival terminal Dulles International Airport to board a bus that will take them to a refugee processing center on August 25, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
People evacuated from Kabul Afghanistan wait to board a bus that will take them to a refugee processing center at the Dulles International Airport on August 25, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Afghan families pause as they walk to a bus that will take them to a refugee processing center at Dulles International Airport on August 24, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia. (Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)
Refugees from Afghanistan wait to board a bus after arriving and being processed at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia on August 23, 2021. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Refugees from Afghanistan are escorted to a waiting bus after arriving and being processed at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia on August 23, 2021. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
A man gives a thumbs up as he and other Afghan refugees walk to board a bus after arriving at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia, after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
A man gestures as he and other Afghan refugees board a bus after arriving at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia, after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia, after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia, after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia, after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia, after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia, after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia, after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
A man reacts as he and other Afghan refugees board a bus after arriving at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia, after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Afghan refugees board a bus after arriving at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT – Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
An Afghan refugee arrives at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.