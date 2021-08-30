Jeff Colyer Drops Out of Kansas Governor’s Race After Cancer Diagnosis

Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer (R) announced he is dropping out of Kansas’s gubernatorial race after disclosing he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Coyler was running again for governor after being elevated to the position as the states’ governor briefly, for less than a year, when former Gov. Sam Brownback (R) resigned after being appointed Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom in the former President Donald Trump’s administration. Before being elevated to the position, he was serving as Kansas Lieutenant Governor.

Coyler said he would spend the next coming weeks receiving treatment for his cancer. The former governor said in a statement:

While I have always focused on helping others, for the next few weeks I am going to focus on my health. I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer like my father and grandfather. After treatment, I am confident for a full recovery. Given these challenges, Ruth and I have decided to withdraw from the Governor’s race.

Coyler narrowly lost the Republican nomination to Republican Kris Kobach in 2018, who faced then-candidate Laura Kelly (D) and lost.

After announcing he would drop out of the race, the Hill reported that Colyer endorsed Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt (R).

Kelly, in a tweet, told Colyer to have a “quick recovery.” She said, “Dr. Colyer and I may have our disagreements. But one thing we can all agree on: the need to defeat cancer. Wishing him a quick recovery.”

