Jiennah McCollum, the pregnant wife of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum was disappointed after she met President Joe Biden at the transfer ceremony in Dover, according to a family member.

The Washington Post reported that Jiennah McCollum met with Biden, but was disappointed by Biden’s words to her, finding them “scripted and shallow” according to one of McCollum’s sisters Roice.

The ceremony took place on Sunday.

During his conversation with the widow, Biden brought up the loss of his son Beau Biden, who served in the military and was elected Delaware Attorney General before he died from cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. McCollum was 20 years old when he was killed last week after a suicide bomber struck his checkpoint outside the airport in Kabul. His wife Jiennah is expecting a child in September.

“He was so excited to be a dad, and he was going to be a great dad,” McCollum’s sister Cheyenne said.

She added, “We want to make sure that people know that these are the kids that are sacrificing themselves, and he’s got a family who loves him and a wife who loves him and a baby that he’ll never get to meet.”

McCollum’s sister Roice was also not pleased with Biden.

“You can’t f— up as bad as he did and say you’re sorry,” she said to the Post. “This did not need to happen, and every life is on his hands.”