Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) demands to know President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s “action plan” for the Americans stranded in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan to tell her constituents.

“In the aftermath of your administration’s mishandled withdrawal from Afghanistan, it is estimated that hundreds of Americans wishing to leave Afghanistan were abandoned and remain in the Taliban-controlled country, facing terror and death,” Spartz wrote in the letter.

The congresswoman said that her office has been in contact with an American left in the country by the Biden administration. She added that the person she was in contact with was not assisted by the offices set up by Biden’s administration before the withdrawal was complete.

She wants answers from Biden and Blinken as to what information she can provide to Americans that were stranded in Afghanistan by Biden. Spartz said she would need the information for anyone “that may survive the coming days and reach out” to her or her staff.

“It is critical that we have this information as soon as possible. American lives depend on your administration’s direction,” she added.

The congresswoman tweeted a copy of the letter saying, “I sent a letter to [Biden] and [Blinken] requesting his action plan for abandoned Americans in Afghanistan.”

Today, I sent a letter to @POTUS Biden and @SecBlinken requesting his action plan for abandoned Americans in Afghanistan.

Biden on Tuesday addressed the nation for the first time since fully leaving Afghanistan. He admitted that he was leaving ten percent of Americans in the county whom the United States intended to evacuate.

Additionally, he could not give the exact number of Americans left in the country, echoing what Blinken said the day before.

“We believe there are still a small number of Americans, under 200 and likely closer to 100, who remain in Afghanistan and want to leave,” Blinken said.

