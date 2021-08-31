Report: At Least 12 Shot Monday Alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that at least 12 people were shot, two of them fatally, on Monday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Sun-Times notes that the first fatality occurred around 1:50 a.m., when a 55-year-old man “in the 7700 block of South Shore Drive” answered knocking on his door. The man was shot numerous times and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second shooting fatality occurred around 8:50 p.m., when a 31-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded while “standing in the 400 block of East 111th Street.”

The 31-year-old was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Breitbart News reports that nearly 50 were shot in Chicago over the weekend, and four of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

HeyJackass.com explains that a total of 84 people have been shot and killed in Chicago in August 2021, and another 441 people have been shot and wounded.

