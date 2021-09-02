GOP-Controlled Florida Legislature Plans to Consider Pro-Life Measures Similar to Texas After ‘Killing’ Bill Twice

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - APRIL 07: A Pro Life campaigner displays a plastic doll representing a 12 week old foetus as she stands outside the Marie Stopes Clinic on April 7, 2016 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The anit abortion supporters have protested outside the clinic where women can go for …
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

The Republican-controlled Florida legislature plans to consider a pro-life bill similar to Texas’ heartbeat legislation after “killing” the initiative twice before, according to members of the state legislature.

“There is no question” the Florida legislature will take up the heartbeat bill, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson (R) told WFLA NBC. “It’s something we’re already working on.”

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 29: Pro-life protesters stand near the gate of the Texas state capitol at a protest outside the Texas state capitol on May 29, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Thousands of protesters came out in response to a new bill outlawing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected signed on Wednesday by Texas Governor Greg Abbot. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

Pro-life protesters stand near the gate of the Texas state capitol at a protest outside the Texas state capitol. (Sergio Flores/Getty Images).

Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls (R), however, has not committed to the plan, issuing a statement Thursday that only suggested “killing an innocent human being with a beating heart is wrong.”

“The Florida House will continue the fight,” he simply said.

Sprowls’ and Simpson’s comments are significant in light of the legislature’s past two actions of killing heartbeat bills. Republicans have controlled the Florida legislature and governorship for 22 years since 1999.

In 2019 Rep. Mike Hill (R) and Sen. Dennis Baxley (R) filed heartbeat measures that were defeated due to what Hill deemed as “criticism from fellow Republicans.”

A second time the bill was put forth in 2019, it was defeated because the Republican controlled House and Senate committee would not consider the bill.

U.S. congressional candidate and Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) told Breitbart News the biggest opponents to a heartbeat bill are the Republican “leaders” in the House and Senate who “will give lip service to the bill but secretly work against it.”

“Every single year, Senate president Wilson Simpson and speaker Chris Sprowls have been killing the heartbeat bill,” said the Republican firebrand.

“For three years now I’ve been co-sponsoring the heartbeat bill and pushing for it to pass in Florida,” Sabatini explained. “The Establishment has killed the Bill each year. This week I entered the language from the Texas Heartbeat bill into Bill drafting—we MUST pass this bill in Florida this year. It’s time to stand up for the unborn.”

Baxley, who is looking forward to another opportunity to protect human life, told Breitbart News that he is “very intrigued by the success that Texas has had with the heartbeat bill” and is “looking at it very closely for consideration in Florida’s upcoming Legislative Session.”

The Republicans’ next opportunity to pass legislation to protect the unborn will come when the legislature is gaveled into session on January 11. The bill could be passed through the legislature in as little as three weeks.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.