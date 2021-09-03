Chip Roy Blasts Colleagues for Voting to Draft Women into the Military: All of DC ‘Can Go Straight to Hell’

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) speaks at a press conference on the current conflict between Israel and the Palestinians on May 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Republicans voiced their support for Israel and urged the Biden Administration to do the same. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty …
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) blasted his colleagues — both Republican and Democrat — after the House Armed Services Committee voted to back an amendment requiring women to register for the draft, concluding that “all of DC” can go “straight to hell.”

The House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday voted in bipartisan fashion 35-24 to adopt an amendment from Democrat Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) to expand the Selective Service System to include women.

“It’s past time,” Houlahan said. “Women make up over 50 percent of our population, and not including them in the Selective Service is not only a disservice to these women, but also to our nation as a whole.”

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), the first Green Beret in Congress and one of the Republican supporters of the controversial prospect, said that if a situation is ever “so grave that we have to go to a draft, we need everybody.”

“We need man, woman, gay, straight, any religion, Black, white, brown. We need everybody, all hands on deck,” he said.

Rep. Chip Roy, however, felt differently and blasted his colleagues — Democrats and Republicans in both the House and Senate —  in a fiery social media thread on Thursday.

“I do not trust you to do anything at all, much less say you will draft my daughter to ‘non combat’ roles. Why don’t I trust you? Let’s see,” he began, citing them amassing $30 trillion in debt and “blowing through “trillions” more, failing to secure the southern border, politicizing the Chinese coronavirus, destroying the healthcare system, funding critical race theory, and more.

“Now you – including likely 28 GOP House members voting for an NDAA last night to do so – want to draft my daughter and just ‘trust you’ not to put them into combat?” Roy said.

“All of DC – all of it – can go straight to hell,” he said:

Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) is among Republicans who also do not agree with the prospect of drafting women.

“We don’t need to draft women in order for women to have equality in this nation,” she said.

“Women are of worth and of value right now and we are equal with men without having to pass a new law that would require 50 percent of this country — our daughters and our sisters and our wives — to have to be drafted,” she added.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.