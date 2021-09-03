Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), the first Green Beret in Congress and one of the Republican supporters of the controversial prospect, said that if a situation is ever “so grave that we have to go to a draft, we need everybody.”

“We need man, woman, gay, straight, any religion, Black, white, brown. We need everybody, all hands on deck,” he said.

Rep. Chip Roy, however, felt differently and blasted his colleagues — Democrats and Republicans in both the House and Senate — in a fiery social media thread on Thursday.

“I do not trust you to do anything at all, much less say you will draft my daughter to ‘non combat’ roles. Why don’t I trust you? Let’s see,” he began, citing them amassing $30 trillion in debt and “blowing through “trillions” more, failing to secure the southern border, politicizing the Chinese coronavirus, destroying the healthcare system, funding critical race theory, and more.

“Now you – including likely 28 GOP House members voting for an NDAA last night to do so – want to draft my daughter and just ‘trust you’ not to put them into combat?” Roy said.

“All of DC – all of it – can go straight to hell,” he said:

Message to Republicans & Democrats – including @HouseGOP & @SenateGOP colleagues. I do not trust you to do anything at all, much less say you will draft my daughter to “non combat” roles. Why don’t I trust you? Let’s see – THREAD: (1/9) #DontDraftOurDaughters — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 2, 2021

Maybe it’s because you (both R & D) have talked about securing our border while Texans suffer – our ranches, our schools, our hospitals – Fentanyl pouring into our communities… murders, rapes… dead migrants on ranches… all in the false name of compassion… (3/9) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 2, 2021

Maybe it’s because you (both R&D) have destroyed our healthcare system and made it impossible to get the doctor of our choice at a remotely affordable price all in the false name of “coverage.” (5/9) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 2, 2021

Maybe its because you’ve funded education bureaucrat after education bureaucrat to teach our kids that American is evil and racist, to take God out of our schools, and otherwise make it impossible for parents to safely turn their children over to the schools… (7/9) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 2, 2021