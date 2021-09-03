A Friday poll revealed only 24 percent of likely U.S. voters “strongly” approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance, down five percent from April, according to Washington Post-ABC News.

Overall, respondents gave Biden a 44 percent approval rating with 24 percent strongly disapproving of his performance. The poll, however, sampled more Democrats than Republicans (30-24 percent).

According to an NBC survey on Biden’s first 100 days in office, Biden’s approval rating among those who strongly supported the president has shrunk five percent.

In April, 29 percent strongly approved of Biden performance with an overall approval rating of 53 percent, nine points higher than September’s overall number.

Biden disapproval numbers have also dropped. In April, 39 percent disapproved of Biden job performance, while in September it stands at 42, a three point shift.

The shift in strong sentiment seems indicative of nationwide polling in battle ground states, where Biden is struggling heading into the 2022 midterms.

In 25 out of 27 seats in 18 battleground states, Biden’s approval rating is underwater. Additionally, in 12 out of 13 races where Republicans currently occupy the seat, Biden also has a negative approval rating. In seats currently held by a Democrat, 13 out of 14 seats are impacted by Biden’s diminshed approval rating.

Biden’s sagging numbers, along with how strongly people positively feel about the president throughout America, are important because a president typically benefits down ballot candidates. If the 2022 midterms were held today, for instance, Biden would be of negative benefit to down ticket Democrats.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll sampled 754 individuals and has a margin of error of 1.4 percent.

